Between the years 1933 and 1945, Germany created almost 20,000 concentration camps —mostly for work collections. We are familiar with those which involved the Jewish Solution — places like Dachau, Buchenwald, Treblinka or Auschwitz etc. These places of horror housed not only Jews, but many other sets of “undesirable” humanity.
How would one describe the fear and total realization of the “residents?” Trying would only add discordant and disparate disbelief that it could have happened and doubts that it could occur in today’s enlightened times. Of course it could happen again. We see parallel events daily which mirror the atrocities occurring in the years before WWII.
Actually, the world of that timeframe was more civilized and cultured than the era in which we now reside. There are over 130,000 American soldiers buried around the world who fought to rid the world of Communists/Nazis and other murderous regimes who forced their wills on millions. What did we fight for with such loss of life when we now see a major political party idly and proudly accepting, indeed, encouraging a willingness to give away our country which is not theirs to give.
The caravans of immigrants flooding our Southern Border is a national emergency. We are being invaded, conquered and occupied without a shot being fired. Can it be the Democratic/Socialist Party wants power and destruction of Trump over country? I believe so.
Our President stands mostly alone in keeping what we have built/defended since 1776. Does anyone care-not until it is too late?
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island