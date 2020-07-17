In recent editorials, The News has been very supportive of requiring residents and visitors to wear masks. Given that “Prince Brian the Puppet” who is attempting to curry favor with his idol “King Donald the Inept” by declaring that Georgia municipalities cannot mandate mask wearing, the headline in Thursday’s paper should have reflected that fact.
Extending the already moot COVID-19 restrictions are a joke. One only needs to travel around the county to see that they are not being followed. Beaches and bars are crowded, some restaurants, while trying to do their best to adhere to the guidelines, have given up.
It’s time to give the power to decide how to proceed back to local governments. Perhaps the beaches, bars, indoor dining and gyms need to close again, for a couple of weeks, in an effort to control this runaway train. And mask wearing, both inside and out, needs to be mandatory.
Tom Klemer
Brunswick