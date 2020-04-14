At this tumultuous time, we are well-advised to think beyond the immediate urgencies caused by the coronavirus pandemic and consider the longer-term, broader implications for our future.
As stated by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD): “The COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a humanitarian crisis. Efforts to contain the virus and support those directly impacted are of utmost importance. As leaders, it is also our responsibility to look ahead and assess how the pandemic and the global recovery from it will impact the future of sustainable development.”
The Center for a Sustainable Coast supports IISD’s mission serving three interrelated goals of sustainability that are vital to our future on Earth:
1. A stable climate.
2. Sustainable resource development.
3. Equitable, balanced economies that benefit all people.
However, the center is also gravely concerned about the willful abuse of political power that directly clashes with the achievement of these fundamental goals.
For instance, priority given to unfettered profitmaking — advanced by some leaders and motivated by billions of dollars extracted by powerful, opportunistic bad-actors — prevents resources being managed responsibly and made available where and when they are most needed.
The public must insist that elected officials carefully distinguish between economic vitality and overall quality-of-life.
Business activities are not equally justified, beneficial, or morally responsible.
Until devious, unethical profiteering practices are resolutely curbed by public policy, responsible human progress will be severely impaired.
Moreover, without corrective actions, events like COVID-19 can be expected to re-occur with alarming frequency and mounting destruction.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast