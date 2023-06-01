An old dog can learn new tricks. As a caregiver for the last four years, I have found that “’Til death do us part” brings a much more profound meaning to the marriage vows. As we walk through the trials and tribulations of sickness and health, I have discovered some truths. As a caregiver I have learned:
• Patience truly is a virtue. I need my patience tank topped off regularly.
• A boring day when absolutely nothing happens can actually be a fantastic day.
• Managing 10 or more medications divided into morning and evening, dispensing and keeping up with refills, takes patience (see above) and presence of mind.
• Doctor appointments and schedules are eternal.
• Loud sounds and strange noises, especially at night, take on a whole new meaning as a caregiver.
• Stairs. Need I say more?
• The stigma I had attached to canes, walkers and transport chairs as “old people stuff,” has disappeared.
• My normal walking speed is fast, hers is now very slow. I’ve had to adjust my transmission.
• It is very hard for one person to fold a king sheet and impossible to fold a fitted sheet.
• Washer and dryer settings are no longer a mystery.
• Between me, a vacuum and a Roomba, we manage to keep dust bunnies from morphing into dust dinos.
I know millions can relate. It takes patience, understanding, prayer and love. Especially prayer. Give me what I need, Lord, to give her what she needs. Amen.