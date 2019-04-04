On April 2, when the General Assembly passed House Bill 445 — amendments to Georgia’s Shore Protection Act (SPA) — by a 3-vote margin, the discussion lacked any mention of an extremely important deficiency of the bill.
A pivotal question about H.B. 445 that should have been asked was conspicuously absent in the oral exchange leading the final floor vote:
“Why doesn’t HB445 include anything about – or any requirement to use – important information on ocean shoreline erosion, especially after Georgia DNR has spent over a half million dollars of taxpayer money for research on that topic?”
The 25-foot shoreline setback in H.B. 445 is wholly arbitrary, not based on science — despite such science being readily available. Yet, this kind of scientific information is routinely used by nearby states in their guidance of shoreline development.
By ignoring erosion and rising sea-level, H.B. 445 allows building too close to the ocean, thereby jeopardizing both public safety and natural resources — at growing expense to taxpayers.
Coastal Georgians are deeply discouraged and poorly served by this outcome.
The absence of scientific information in H.B. 445 is stark testimony to the ill-informed bias of the legislators who voted to approve it. Such negligence is especially flagrant because extensive communication about shoreline research was provided to members of the General Assembly by environmental advocates.
We agree that Georgia’s Shore Protection Act should be amended, but such changes must incorporate crucial facts about ongoing shoreline erosion and rising sea-level. H.B. 445 fails to apply highly relevant research on coastal hazards that Georgia taxpayers have helped finance.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast