Regarding the recent traffic snarls on the F.J. Torras Causeway, there is one thing that Glynn County drivers need to learn and it’s called the “zipper merge.” Traffic experts now agree that the best way to handle a lane closure is to do a “late merge.”
If the closure is in the right lane, proceed as far as you can to the closure point. Then cars should take turns merging and moving ahead in the left lane. It might seem rude at first, but when you see it in action, you will see the benefits.
In contrast, I have seen some inconsiderate drivers straddle the centerline to prevent cars from pasing them and doing a “late merge.” Glynn County Police should pull these obstructers over and give them instruction on the “zipper merge.”
Milton Schreiber
St. Simons Island