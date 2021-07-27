My comments will likely not be received well by many in our community, but here goes anyway. I expect leadership from our president, our governors, our mayors and our county governments. With extremely few exceptions, none of these have implemented vaccination mandates for those in their jurisdictions.
For example, the president has the authority to mandate vaccinations for all federal employees, members of the military and so on down the line. Until such programs are in place, I fear this pandemic will continue to harm or kill our citizens, and possibly evolve into something worse. Continuing to control this issue by modifying mask policies will not do the job. Firm hands are needed and needed now.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island