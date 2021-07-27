My comments will likely not be received well by many in our community, but here goes anyway. I expect leadership from our president, our governors, our mayors and our county governments. With extremely few exceptions, none of these have implemented vaccination mandates for those in their jurisdictions.

For example, the president has the authority to mandate vaccinations for all federal employees, members of the military and so on down the line. Until such programs are in place, I fear this pandemic will continue to harm or kill our citizens, and possibly evolve into something worse. Continuing to control this issue by modifying mask policies will not do the job. Firm hands are needed and needed now.

Dick Wiederhorn

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

A majority of people who spoke at a joint reapportionment and redistricting meeting Monday at College of Coastal Georgia made a simple request to the committee responsible for drawing new voting district lines.

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Belinda Thomas, of Belinda Thomas Realty Inc., has lived on St. Simons Island since 1975. Married to Charly Elkins, Belinda obtain her real estate license in 1981, and has been in the real estate business full-time since 1998.

+4
Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

The family of former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander received the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

As the cutting chain churns its way up the path to separate the sixth section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, folks might reasonably expect salvors to wrap up this latest operation by month’s end.