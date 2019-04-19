Webster dictionary says “fugitives from justice,” What’s so hard about that?
I have tried hard and long to get one of our good liberals to tell me why they don’t want fugitives in their sanctuary cities, but to no avail.
Well this morning a conservative had to explain it to me. He called in to our local radio show and explained that sanctuary cities are now over-run with liberals and that they want to send the new liberal voters to our good and honorable conservative cities in order to help outnumber the conservatives in voting. Why didn’t I think of that? Well, there it is as plain as the nose on your face. Wow.
Christianity has been trampled on, decency and morality has been destroyed in many of our youth today and a new culture leading to corruption and decay seems to be blossoming everywhere. The lawless who are coming from elsewhere are targeting our good old fashioned American principles and morals and they will soon out vote the rest of us if we don’t recognize what is happening to us.
Please tell me how you can argue with this?
Bob Tatum
Brookman