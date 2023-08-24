I cannot say enough great things about the county and city police. No. 1, we live in a high crime area and they are keeping it at bay. I have two very good friends on the county force, and one told me that they work long hours. Look, if someone is protecting your life, then they need to be paid $100,000 per year. I do think we need to have more of these great officers on the Spur and especially Harry Driggers Boulevard. People drive way too fast. I have a dash cam, and I recorded a cement truck doing probably 70. I upped my speed to 43 from the speed limit posted 40. There was a curve down by the armory that is marked 35 and he was going way over 45. These trucks are coming from the new construction behind Carriage Gate. These trucks probably could not stop in an emergency and that could be tragic. Oh, please post speed limit signs in front of Shell Point. A few years ago, the county police caught 481 speeders using one of those radar signs. Nothing has been done, they refuse. We have two blind curves both ways on Driggers Road. If someone is going 65 like they often do, they are up on your bumper in 15 seconds.
I am very surprised no one has been killed out there. The police have pulled over quite a few, but they can’t live out there and I understand that.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stopped by Brunswick on Tuesday to make an appearance at a conference celebrating 10 years of the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention network.
A South Carolina-based developer acquired a 745-acre tract of land at I-95's Exit 42 for a mixed residential and commercial project, including upwards of 2,301 residences and 405,000 square feet of commercial space.