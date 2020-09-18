Authority is defined as “the power or right to give orders and make others obey, or to take specific action.” To help maintain peaceful order in our society, we citizens have delegated “authority” to our law enforcement personnel.
Unfortunately, in recent months, we have had many of our fellow citizens fail to yield to that authority. And, when those in authority (law enforcement) exercised their responsibility of authority, they have been unfairly viewed and unlawfully treated.
While it is very concerning when someone/anyone is shot in the back, I think we are compelled to ask questions and find the truth. In many of these cases, the person shot was disobeying and fleeing from someone in authority. Some of those shot were combative and going for weapons rather than yielding to someone in authority.
Just as we have no right to disobey those in authority such as parents, teachers, coaches and supervisors, we citizens have no right to disobey our law enforcement agents. Will you join me in praying for our law enforcement agents and giving them an “Ata Boy!”
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island