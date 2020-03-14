Your editorial of Thursday, March 12 is confusing, and your conclusion makes no sense. In the discussion you favor regulations to better control land-use in mainland Glynn County, but at the beginning and end you are against it. If I were running the county, I would have put such a rule in place the day I moved here.
Extending land-use ordinances in effect on St. Simons to all of Glynn County would be a beginning to eliminating existing blight and provide consistency in how land is used.
The South has been duly criticized for lack of land-use control. Rusty cars in yards, collapsing buildings, lack of property maintenance, weeds growing over buildings. Glynn County is guilty. No one wants this in their neighborhood, or the live oaks destroyed for another gas station. Unfortunately, people are born into areas of blight and it becomes an everyday part of life. They are used to it.
This exists now, but is it right? No. Extending existing St. Simons’ land-use regulations to the rest of the county will only improve what we have today.
The Golden Isles wants to grow tourism. However, visitors must first drive through the stinky mainland squalor to get to the gold. Getting rid of ugly messes, making the area cleaner and environmentally welcome can only help and not send visitors away.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.
Oak Grove Island