I was pleased to hear Mr. Slade of the St. Simons Land Trust on a local radio program acknowledge that 1) only a constant presence of volunteers could attempt to enforce the boat launch “five-boats-at-a-time” rule at the Quale Preserve, 2) that although he had never spoken to the German Village POA, he was ready at any time to do so; and 3) he would look at pictures showing the SSLT had already damaged historical shell middens on the site.
I disagree with his characterization of addressing that Commissioner Murphy’s wife being on the SSLT Board of Directors might be a conflict of interest as an “attack.” Commissioner Murphy said a conflict of interest had to be financial. I am surprised that the Murphys have not donated to the SSLT.
From the SSLT website: Is there an existing road that runs through the 258 acres that would give access to the waterfront? Visitors can walk to the waterfront from Middle Road. However, at this time that would require going through forested areas where there are no existing trails.
I ask the SSLT to use their controversial boat ramp funds to instead improve the pedestrian/biking trails that easily circumvent the cemetery and access the waterfront.
Anita Hand
Brunswick