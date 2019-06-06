I am a St. Simons Island resident. For purposes of transparency, my wife and I are members of the St. Simons Land Trust (SSLT).
I have been following the controversy between some residents of German Village and the SSLT since 2017. I am also familiar with the claims which appeared in the full-page advertisements published in The Brunswick News by some German Village residents and the Village Bluff Homeowners Association regarding the property purchased by the SSLT from the Breen Foundation.
The property, now known as Guale Preserve, is a portion of Musgrove Plantation and contains 258 acres. I have driven my car and ridden my bicycle through the German Village neighborhood on numerous occasions. German Village is a beautiful and eclectic neighborhood that is well worth preserving.
For that reason, I support the SSLT’s position in the controversy because SSLT’s purchase of Guale Preserve does just that — it protects the character of German Village. Leaders of enlightened communities understand that newly approved projects should not be permitted to adversely affect the character and scale of adjacent neighborhoods and developments.
Imagine the development of Guale Preserve as a mixed-use development or of multiple, single-family, subdivisions containing over 300 units. The rural nature of German Village would be forever lost.
If I were a resident of German Village, I would celebrate the “gift” bestowed on my neighborhood by SSLT’s acquisition and proposed development of Guale Preserve.
Cesar Rodriguez
St. Simons Island