In 1985, when I purchased my first property in Georgia, the lack of zoning and building constraints on land use amazed me. My lawyer advised that if I wanted control over neighboring properties, I needed to buy them. Although zoning laws and regulations have increased, that advice holds true today.
The St. Simons Land Trust has been acquiring land since 2000 with well over 1,000 acres preserved for public use.
The opposition to the Guale Preserve expressed by some residents of German Village is understandable. Nobody likes to see changes affect them. What they do not acknowledge is that this land was not going to sit there unused forever.
Every other conceivable use for that property would put a lot more traffic on Village Drive and have a greater impact on people living in German Village.
Mike Kellar
St. Simons Island