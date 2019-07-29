Save German Village?
Are bulldozers coming? Is someone clear-cutting trees? Is another large residential area being built with small lots? Is commercial development being built where it does not fit in? No.
Nothing is happening to German Village. Land is being preserved. A park accessible to the public is being planned. But with many issues, the devil is in the details. What also concerns me is the level of vitriol raised against a good meaning organization.
Residents are concerned about increased traffic, as are most residents on St. Simons Island. Many areas have been impacted with high traffic, much greater than the potential German Village has. This neighborhood will see greater traffic in the future, but traffic will increase as this neighborhood is filled in, more than the potential traffic of visitors to this section of the park. Alternate access is being considered.
German Village is and always was just another development. If it was fully developed as planned, it would look much different than it does today. I think many people on the island would like their neighborhood to remain as they were five, 10, or 25 years ago, but we’re living with a lack of planning.
The county has provided poor decision making in what has happened on St. Simons, allowing growth to overtake the infrastructure. Many roads on the island are handling more traffic than they were intended to. We need sustainable growth.
What do we really need to save? The environment.
Remember the Lorax.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island