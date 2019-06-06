As a kid, I was dropped off in the 1970s in German Village for C.A.R. meetings. Back then, if your ancestors fought in the American Revolution, you were among the obligatory Children of the American Revolution, required to sit (no squirming!) in a latter-day patriot’s parlor with tea and cookies, learning why this country was formed and how your ancestors fought and died for freedom against taxation without representation.
Some currently opposing secondary access to the small kayak/jonboat launch at Guale Preserve hadn’t even been born in the 1970s; others arrived decades later. A couple of others have deep coastal Georgia ties and are well-meaning, but misinformed.
I doubt C.A.R. meetings are conducted in German Village now. If they were, we wouldn’t hear these rapacious demands that public tax dollars be put to private use. No matter what opponents of access to Village Drive argue, the dispositive issue is this: Can we be taxed with upkeep of a road and be banned from its use?
Whether for a kayak/jonboat ramp or a 500-home development (the likely outcome if the nearly 2,000 selfless St. Simons Land Trust donors hadn’t acted), taxpayers have the right to use this public road and always have, despite some who now want to keep us out. Likewise, the SSLT has the right to access its property from this public road just like any other land owner — or at least that’s what I learned at German Village back in the day.
Jim Barger Jr.
St. Simons Island