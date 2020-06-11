Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. is the symbol of America’s town square, the symbol of free speech and right to petition our government. The symbolism of the President sending storm troopers before him through Lafayette Square, with his defense ministers dutifully trailing behind, and posing for the ultimate fascist photo of the 21st century, is not lost on me.
Say what you may, there are folks “locked and loaded.” That stunt in Lafayette Square was soundly and vocally condemned by the rich, powerful, and joined by and cadre of the “who’s who” from academia and the business world. The “silent majority” said nothing as they dusted off their 2nd Amendment, oiled their equipment and got their “to go bags” ready. A few media commentators said the obvious, “We have a well armed nation, trained by nonstop wars.”
Daniel Parshley
Brunswick