I read the editorial in today’s paper, titled “Commissioners should take charge of the County,” and while I agree that the consultant should not necessarily be condemned, I believe the issue is not that the county commissioners are unclear about what they want. The more critical issue is one you mention in your editorial.
If the stated goal is to “advance the vision of local residents and businesses,” it is the lack of a vision that is the root cause of the problem. It is not the commissioners’ vision that is important here. The makeup of the county commission is subject to change every two years and a true vision cannot be subject to a changing political landscape. The vision needs to be something that is enduring and is “owned” by the citizens of Glynn County (individuals or businesses). Until the county allows the citizens of Glynn County to help create a shared vision, the sort of problem demonstrated by the ordinance update process will continue.