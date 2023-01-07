I read the editorial in today’s paper, titled “Commissioners should take charge of the County,” and while I agree that the consultant should not necessarily be condemned, I believe the issue is not that the county commissioners are unclear about what they want. The more critical issue is one you mention in your editorial.

If the stated goal is to “advance the vision of local residents and businesses,” it is the lack of a vision that is the root cause of the problem. It is not the commissioners’ vision that is important here. The makeup of the county commission is subject to change every two years and a true vision cannot be subject to a changing political landscape. The vision needs to be something that is enduring and is “owned” by the citizens of Glynn County (individuals or businesses). Until the county allows the citizens of Glynn County to help create a shared vision, the sort of problem demonstrated by the ordinance update process will continue.

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.