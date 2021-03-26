Roland Daniel sorely chastised us non-voters on the recent SPLOST issue, in his most recent “Broker’s Corner” column.
In my defense, and probably others, I do not vote when I have insufficient knowledge of who or what I am casting a ballot for or against.
Also, the local vote came on the heels of a boondoggle in Congress that is going to cost every living American about $3,600 for a hot-air sandwich.
Perhaps if the intended projects had been presented in this fine paper in more detail answering the five w’s, I would have been more inclined to vote my opinion on the worthiness of them.
That said, I enjoy Roland’s writings very much and hope he continues with his well-prepared page.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick