I have been screaming about decency and morality for years now, but it is getting serious. If people don’t begin to realize that if the loose morals aren’t checked soon our country will be a Third World nation.
The unwanted pregnancy doesn’t have to happen. When someone or two bring a baby into this world they should be made to support it. Our society is giving them a free pass and the baby is made to suffer. How stupid do you have to be not to see this?
Preachers aren’t doing anything about this and schools certainly aren’t. Schools are now a breeding ground for bad things. Please wake up and start speaking up.
Bob Tatum
Brookman