For almost five weeks now I have walked around the neighborhood every morning. I always go the same route up back streets to the Crab Trap past the Beachcomber, down around the King and Prince and then back down Beachview.

Usually it is a pleasant experience — especially when it is a nice day and not too hot. Increasingly, however, I have found it to be a bummer for an otherwise splendid time. You might ask, how’s that?

I aways make a point of greeting people that I encounter whether they are walking, running or riding a bicycle. Usually, I give them a hearty “Good Morning!” I’m always surprised when many are unresponsive; some even appear downright offended. Maybe some are preoccupied; others may be listening or talking on their phones. Just the same, it’s unnerving to me that the common courtesy of acknowledging each other is disappearing.

Some walkers and bike riders begrudgingly acknowledge me, others just put their heads down and keep on without so much as a feint in my direction. This does not characterize everyone for sure, but it certainly happens enough to be puzzling to me.

Robert Fischer

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Quality sets door company apart

Quality sets door company apart

Susan and Gene Walker have owned Overhead Door Co. of Brunswick since 1994 and are a hometown family run business. The company is well-known for its garage door sales, installation and service, but they offer so much more. They also specialize in the sales and installation of custom entry do…

+3
Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island anticipates an increase in visitors as shelter-in-place orders are lifted for many around the state, and the island began this weekend implementing new protocols and changing some operations for visitors’ safety.

Veterans park open to the public

Veterans park open to the public

Just in time for the lifting of a statewide stay-at-home order, Glynn County announced that the new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick is open for public enjoyment.