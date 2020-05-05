For almost five weeks now I have walked around the neighborhood every morning. I always go the same route up back streets to the Crab Trap past the Beachcomber, down around the King and Prince and then back down Beachview.
Usually it is a pleasant experience — especially when it is a nice day and not too hot. Increasingly, however, I have found it to be a bummer for an otherwise splendid time. You might ask, how’s that?
I aways make a point of greeting people that I encounter whether they are walking, running or riding a bicycle. Usually, I give them a hearty “Good Morning!” I’m always surprised when many are unresponsive; some even appear downright offended. Maybe some are preoccupied; others may be listening or talking on their phones. Just the same, it’s unnerving to me that the common courtesy of acknowledging each other is disappearing.
Some walkers and bike riders begrudgingly acknowledge me, others just put their heads down and keep on without so much as a feint in my direction. This does not characterize everyone for sure, but it certainly happens enough to be puzzling to me.
Robert Fischer
St. Simons Island