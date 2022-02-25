Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, deserves our thanks for co-sponsoring the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. This could be the most consequential piece of legislation in America’s fight against cancer since the National Cancer Act launched the war on cancer half a century ago.
This legislation, by modernizing aspects of Medicare, would ensure our most vulnerable populations have access to multi-cancer early detection technologies.
These technologies would allow physicians to screen dozens of cancers through a simple blood draw. Currently, recommended early screenings exist for just five cancers, and cancers without recommended screenings cause more than 70% of cancer deaths.
The data shows that early detection improves health outcomes for cancer patients — if cancer is caught in the early stages before it metastasizes, the five-year survival rate is a heartening 89%. That’s why we encourage vulnerable groups, like older Americans, to get routine mammogram or colonoscopy checkups.
It is estimated cancer will take the lives of nearly 18,000 Georgians — friends, family, neighbors, coworkers — in 2021 alone. But thanks to the important work of Rep. Carter and the bipartisan coalition supporting cancer screening coverage legislation, we could soon detect more cancers, earlier, than ever before. And that could save countless lives.
Rhonda Barlow
Brunswick