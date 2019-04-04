Bob Torras Sr. recently celebrated a birthday. Well-wishers thanked him for his community service, which included the spectacular marina seen with its many boat masts as you approach the city on Highway 341. The boat occupants add much to the city’s activity. Bob’s personal efforts kept Brunswick from being a “jail city.”

The Kut Kwick Corporation has afforded the city a successful organization with its upscale tractor product. Kut Kwick’s employees are a plus for the city.

Bob, at age 85, is not in good health, yet he spends about 80 hours a week to be a profitable business executive and provide community service.

Albert Shelander

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.