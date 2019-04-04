Bob Torras Sr. recently celebrated a birthday. Well-wishers thanked him for his community service, which included the spectacular marina seen with its many boat masts as you approach the city on Highway 341. The boat occupants add much to the city’s activity. Bob’s personal efforts kept Brunswick from being a “jail city.”
The Kut Kwick Corporation has afforded the city a successful organization with its upscale tractor product. Kut Kwick’s employees are a plus for the city.
Bob, at age 85, is not in good health, yet he spends about 80 hours a week to be a profitable business executive and provide community service.
Albert Shelander
St. Simons Island