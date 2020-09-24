The story about the dog rescues showed the care and responsible action taken by our animal control officers to save some dogs that were left in their owners’ backyards. Most likely chained up so they could not swim out of their situation, causing them to drown.
I would like to see all people that adopt an animal have a background investigation and follow-up checks on the care the animals are getting from some thoughtless owners.
Thank you very much for the work and care provided by animal control manager Tiffani Hill and her crew.
When Marcia (Henry) Stewart was the ANC manager, she would check on a report of abused animals. I am proud to say that we had a very good working relationship. When a dog chewed himself loose from a bad situation — dirty water, lack of food, inadequate shelter — it came to my yard and became part of our household as a pet. The former owners wanted me to give him back. I refused, and they threatened to go to animal control to force me to give him back. To their surprise when Marcia made a visit to their home, she took that dog away from them too.
Anyone who adopts any animal should realize they need to treat it as a family member. Why would you want a dog to just tie it up in your backyard?
L.J. Vsetecka
Brunswick