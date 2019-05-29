First, kudos to Ron Scarbro for his response to a very predictable rant from Mr. Baker. It astounds me that only conservatives are liars and never once have I seen him make mention of what our current state of affairs might be today if “crooked Hillary” had been able to re-enter the White House and return favors to her crooked and ill intended foreign and domestic donors.
Secondly, I have to give The Brunswick News credit for a fairly balanced job of presenting news and opinion. I might ask that they take a longer look at their reprints of glaringly biased stories regarding President Trump’s approach to trade and foreign affairs. Specifically their rerun of the AP story by Darlene Superville and Jill Colvin with the headline “Trump Opens State Visit, Needles Japan Over Trade Issues.”
Would anyone have ever used this term “needles” during Obama’s presidency if he were bringing some trade disparity to the attention of a trading partner? The simple answer is absolutely not. Thanks for not running Jill Collins’ other AP headline “Trump Seems To Undermine Senior Advisor.” This was in response to John Bolton’s opinion that North Korea’s recent missile tests were more serious than our POTUS believed them to be.
Ms. Colvin went on to assert that Trump’s disagreement was against “democratic norms.” Sorry Ms. Colvin, but the last time I looked, neither you, nor John Bolton’s names were on the presidential ballot. Like it or not, the American people put Donald Trump in the White House.
Rick McBride
St. Simons Island