What is Kratom, and how is it used? Kratom is a drug that, when used appropriately, can help those with chronic pain and anxiety. It can also be used as an opioid substitute. However, if used inappropriately, Kratom can become highly addictive and can even kill. Kratom can make you high, and it is readily available to you and to your children just by walking into a convenience store. It has caused hundreds of deaths across the country and in Georgia.

Kratom is an unregulated drug. The FDA has never approved it for human consumption. It is a billion-dollar industry.

