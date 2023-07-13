What is Kratom, and how is it used? Kratom is a drug that, when used appropriately, can help those with chronic pain and anxiety. It can also be used as an opioid substitute. However, if used inappropriately, Kratom can become highly addictive and can even kill. Kratom can make you high, and it is readily available to you and to your children just by walking into a convenience store. It has caused hundreds of deaths across the country and in Georgia.
Kratom is an unregulated drug. The FDA has never approved it for human consumption. It is a billion-dollar industry.
Rehab facilities are now seeing patients who have become addicted to Kratom. Emergency rooms are often filled with people, many of them children, who are experiencing adverse side effects of it.
Kratom is not a regulated drug in Georgia, but it can be regulated in Glynn County. All you have to do is call your county commissioners, and ask them to regulate it. Tell them that it needs to be placed behind the counter for those who are 21 years of age and older, and that its label be very clear as to how much one should take.
Please educate your children and family members of the dangers of Kratom and its addictive powers, and please call your county commissioners.