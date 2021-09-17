Seventy-one years ago this week, Sept. 15, 1950, General Douglas MacArthur strategically landed troops at Inchon, South Korea, behind the North Korean Army who had invaded South Korea two months prior. This maneuver was an attempt to cut off The North Korean Army’s supply lines.

He was successful and in doing so forced the North Korean armies to retreat north of the 38th Parallel. Thereafter, the U.S. and Allied forces entered North Korea and had consumed most of the country.

However, they were unaware of the massive buildup of Chinese troops at the Yalu River at the border of China and North Korea. With the assistance of Russian pilots, China forces attacked, causing MacArthur’s U.S. and Allied armies many deaths and casualties and the withdrawal of these forces to the 38th Parallel.

In essence China declared war against the U.S. in October 1950 which has continued unabated to this day. This threat from China continues to exist as this virus appears to be but another example. How quickly we forget our dead and wounded and condone the acts of the enemy as long as it is politically reasonable.

John Williams

St. Simons Island

