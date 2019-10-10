This is my first ever letter to the editor. I have never felt the need to make a comment until now.
I was in the Pier Village over the weekend as I usually am several times a week and had a couple of conversations with people at the kiosks. I had questions after reading about the sale and probable demolishing of the kiosks, in addition to the fact that it appeared to happen very quietly was and not known until the deal was made.
It is a sad statement for our quaint area and for the merchants affected. All have invested time and money in their businesses and stand to lose it all as they were only given until the end of the year to relocate and where can they go?
I remember the comments when the kiosks were first developed, but they add to our uniqueness. It appears that the owners of Sea Island feel they must not only have Sea Island for themselves , but now have to intrude themselves on the ones of us who enjoy a little piece of paradise.
We do not need a museum or a hotel, as well as anymore development of this island by Palmetto Builders. They have done enough to change this beautiful place.
I am a longtime resident, not retired, as well as having grown up each summer here with my family on St.Simons beaches — not Sea Island.
Too bad this was all done quietly, as I understand it, so that no objections could be voiced. Island commissioners, what were you thinking.
Lynda Vaughn
St.Simons Island