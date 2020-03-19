Village Kiosks replaced by art museum? While the new owner seems to have land preservation on island as a priority (and should be recognized for his contributions), keeping the integrity of island attitude at the pier does not appear as important.
I understand building a memorial to be remembered. I understand wanting to preserve and show his art collection. I am sure his reasons for an art museum are good. But most tourists to the village want better food and shopping.
Preserve the atmosphere of village. Build your museum in downtown Brunswick. Perhaps that will inspire an art community downtown. Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island each has its own purpose in building Golden Isles. Remember what those functions are and expand on them. Don’t try to change them. Tourists and locals will be better served.
If Brunswick is not desirable for this museum, Sea Island has lots of space or could use space in the shops of Sea Island. Keep St. Simons Island charming. The charm and slow pace draw millions to our economy. They draw new residents looking for that laid back atmosphere. Leave the Kiosks. Or build new shopping, eating, living that fits the current funkiness of the kiosk. We will be better for it.
Wayne Whitfield
St. Simons Island