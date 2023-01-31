Commissioner Cap Fendig has announced that he will seek to convert the two tennis courts on Mallery Street at Kings Park into four pickleball courts. Although there are already four pickleball courts at the park, he is planning to convert the only two public tennis courts located in the park into four more pickle ball courts, eliminating the tennis courts entirely.

The two tennis courts presently located in Kings Park are the only public courts on the east side of St. Simons and are the only tennis courts available for tourists and visitors who are vacationing near the Pier Village area of the island.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…