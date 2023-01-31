Commissioner Cap Fendig has announced that he will seek to convert the two tennis courts on Mallery Street at Kings Park into four pickleball courts. Although there are already four pickleball courts at the park, he is planning to convert the only two public tennis courts located in the park into four more pickle ball courts, eliminating the tennis courts entirely.
The two tennis courts presently located in Kings Park are the only public courts on the east side of St. Simons and are the only tennis courts available for tourists and visitors who are vacationing near the Pier Village area of the island.