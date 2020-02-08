I am a St. Simons resident whose house fronts St. Simons Park, just down from Kings Park, where the county plans to install six pickleball courts. Though I don’t play pickleball, it seems like a great sport, growing in interest and popularity. More courts are a good option.
But placing new courts so close to private homes, in village greenspace treasured by islanders and visitors alike, is faulty governance.
My husband and I were founding members of Friends of the Parks, a group that worked to plant trees and preserve our parks some 20 years ago. The county takes a step backward, effectively negating the achievements and goals of parkland friends, if it expends tax dollars and imposes construction of pickleball courts in Kings Park.
An extensive use and impact study must be undertaken. More suitable venues must be found.
Thea Jarvis
St. Simons Island