I am a St. Simons resident whose house fronts St. Simons Park, just down from Kings Park, where the county plans to install six pickleball courts. Though I don’t play pickleball, it seems like a great sport, growing in interest and popularity. More courts are a good option.

But placing new courts so close to private homes, in village greenspace treasured by islanders and visitors alike, is faulty governance.

My husband and I were founding members of Friends of the Parks, a group that worked to plant trees and preserve our parks some 20 years ago. The county takes a step backward, effectively negating the achievements and goals of parkland friends, if it expends tax dollars and imposes construction of pickleball courts in Kings Park.

An extensive use and impact study must be undertaken. More suitable venues must be found.

Thea Jarvis

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.