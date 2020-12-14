As 2020 winds down, so also ends the term of our island commissioner. Part of his legacy is now visible in King Park — the four new pickleball courts that are being constructed there despite overwhelming opposition from the community. Now, to add to his legacy, he is behind the installation of a dog park — also in King Park.
Those that opposed the new pickleball courts only opposed them being constructed in King Park when there were more appropriate locations. But, as Commissioner Murphy told me shortly after he took office, he was elected to use his best judgment in making decisions and therefore he did not need to waste his time finding out what the community wants.
This same process will now repeat itself as the county plans to spend almost $10,000 to construct a dog park in King Park. This is another of Commissioner Murphy’s ideas that he has never bothered to discuss with any of the residents that live in the area of King Park or the community as a whole. In his best judgment, it is needed, and King Park is where it should be.
I do hope Commissioner Murphy is proud of this legacy. I am sure the handful of pickleball players and the few dog owners that will use these facilities will applaud him. Hopefully, our new island commissioner will remember that he is supposed to represent the people that elected him — not ignore them in favor of “his best judgment.”
George Ragsdale
St. Simons Island