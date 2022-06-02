Taps at Twilight. Beautiful ceremony of remembrance. However, I was distracted by the children screaming on the playground.
I got up to see if I could spot a parent of one of the louder children. “Are your children having fun? That’s great. This is a teaching moment — they wouldn’t be having fun, wouldn’t be here, if it weren’t for those we’re honoring today. Out of respect, could you please quiet them down? Explain why people are gathered; why they can come to a playground on a Monday because their parents have a holiday thanks to the people they’re talking about who died so you could play and live in this country, be free.”
A parent walked by me. I mentioned the children needed to quiet down. He said, “it is a playground — it is what it is…”
“Oh yeah? And you have the responsibility, authority, opportunity to teach your children this country’s history, respect and gratitude. Or, you can let your children do what they want; continue to be far removed from the ones who sacrificed their lives for the privilege to take our kids on vacation; freedom to live in this country.”
That’s what I should’ve said then. I’m saying it now.
Lack of education, apathy of parents, no remembrance of our past, which breeds entitlement and narcissism. It is what it is: an isolated, individualistic attitude.
Thank you Rotary Club and everyone who organized TAT. I request the playground be closed as we honor our fallen veterans.
Cathy Weaver Schueler
Charleston, S.C.