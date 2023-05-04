I am troubled by reports that so many of America’s youth suffer from emotional problems. On the trip to the tube to retrieve our paper I realized that overcoming fears and assuming responsibility is not imposed upon American children, in small doses and beginning early, as it was during my childhood.
Retrieving the daily paper from the mailbox was my first responsibility. I assumed it at the age of 5. It involved traversing 200 yards of farm lane turf wars going on between geese, rams, roosters and turkeys. Many were bigger than me. All viewed me as just another rung on the ladder of farmyard dominance. My dad armed me with a shortened tobacco stick and accompanied me a couple of times. On the second or third solo trip, I had to kill a gander who refused to be fended off. It was the first time I ever killed anything. My grief was soon assuaged when I was credited with providing the evening meal. Years later my Dad told me he was watching the whole scene play out from the apple orchard.