How obvious is Brian Kemp’s decision to give the taxpayers money back right before an upcoming primary? His method of legitimately buying votes. Looks to me as though he doesn’t think Georgians are smart enough to figure that out.
Helen O’Donoghue
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
How obvious is Brian Kemp’s decision to give the taxpayers money back right before an upcoming primary? His method of legitimately buying votes. Looks to me as though he doesn’t think Georgians are smart enough to figure that out.
Helen O’Donoghue
St. Simons Island
The Glynn County Police Department plans to roll out a map that will clarify for golf cart drivers on St. Simons which roads they’re allowed to drive on.
There is usually a safely organized rush to drive all the vehicles off the huge vehicle-carrying vessels that call on Colonel’s Island.
A new addition to the corner of Albany and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick is the product of two passions coming together.
The Glynn County Tree Advisory Board has been inactive for more than three years because there are not enough appointed members to constitute a quorum to vote on issues.
Motorists who like what they see at gas outlets might want to start looking the other way.
Golf carts will be among the main topics planned for discussion at a town hall meeting Wednesday on St. Simons Island.