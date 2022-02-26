“This new and innovative ‘Truth in Campaigning’ strategy would reveal to voters what an office-seeker stands for.”

I am quoting from an editorial in The Brunswick News. Our local paper, one of the best! I have been upset ever since I received a large postcard type of mailing from the Brian Kemp campaign, which tries to degrade my candidate for governor, former Sen. David Perdue. This attack on David Perdue is a diversion from the truth and it is downright dirty politics. Sen. Perdue is a proven business person and well respected by all his business associates. When Sen. Perdue becomes our governor, we will have truth and dignity in our Georgia state capitol.

Gussie Gammon

St. Simons Island

