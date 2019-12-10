Like many Georgians, I was disappointed with Governor Kemp’s selection of Kelly Loeffler to fill the Senate seat vacated by Johnny Isakson. There were better qualified candidates to choose from, including Rep. Doug Collins, who has years of experience in both State and Federal legislatures. President Trump, who campaigned in Georgia for Kemp’s governorship, encouraged Kemp to appoint Collins. But Kemp snubbed Trump by appointing Loeffler.
Kelly Loeffler claims to be a successful business executive, but her wealth comes from marrying her boss, Jefferey Sprecher, whose net worth approaches half a billion dollars. Kelly Loeffler and her husband are “Republicans In Name Only” and have made significant contributions to Democrats including Hillary Clinton.
Concerned Women of America strongly opposes the appointment of Loeffler. It objects to Loeffler’s affiliation with Planned Parenthood and her serving on the board of a psychiatric facility that assist minors who are transitioning to another gender.
In addition to not picking the best qualified candidate, our governor has strained his relationship with the Trump Administration, an administration that will likely last for five more years. This strained relationship will not enhance the governor’s requests for federal aid needed by Georgians.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick