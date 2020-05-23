In the May 8 issue of The Brunswick News, there appeared an article reporting that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, through an executive order, declared that teens between the ages of 16 and 18 who had their learner’s permits for one year and a day would automatically be upgraded to a regular driver’s license without having to take a road test. He blamed the coronavirus pandemic for making said decisions.
In doing so, our illustrious governor has sacrificed the safety of all for the benefit of a few.
I suppose next we will be able to acquire a Class 6 driver’s license upon request.
Even better, perhaps I could get a pilot’s license simply by asking.
Having a driving test to acquire a driver’s license is the minimum standard by which a young person can demonstrate their knowledge and ability to operate a motor vehicle on public roads without being directly supervised by a licensed adult.
If I may point out, defensive or safe driving is having a comprehensive knowledge of the rules of the road and applying the same rules to your driving in a safe and courteous manner.
Based upon his actions through this executive order, I sincerely doubt that Gov. Kemp has a handle on this basic criteria.
Robert Callahan
Brunswick