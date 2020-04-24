Will someone please explain to Governor Kemp that the 6 feet between people that is part of the guidelines for re-opening some establishment will not be able to be accomplished in places like tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, massage therapy and esthetician’s.

What could he possibly be thinking, or was there no thinking involved and this was just a knee-jerk reaction to political pressure? We, the citizens of Georgia, deserve better than this from our elected officials.

Helen O’Donoghue

St. Simons Island

