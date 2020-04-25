Well, well. God bless Gov. Kemp for having the intestinal fortitude to begin the process of re-opening Georgia’s economy and getting us back on track for the betterment of all Georgians. Of course, this incremental approach is a bit quirky in some instances — opening body art and nail care artists studios. Hhhmmm, don’t they use sharp needles and nail clippers in those places? Well, I suppose I’ll get my “Don’t COVID 19 on me” tattoo, and my wife can finally use the gift certificate she got back in January for a mani-pedi.
At least this is a step forward and once again southern states have shown the rest of the country that Americans from the south from all backgrounds and professions are leading the way in the fight against this nightmare pandemic and turning the tide in favor of sanity and humanity.
As we used to say in the Marine Corps, “Lead, follow, or get the heck out of the way.”
Bravo Georgians for leading the way.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island