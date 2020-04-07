Open the Beaches? So far as of April 6 here in the state of Georgia, we have 7,314 cases of the virus and about 229 people are dead.

What hard evidence does Kemp have that he feels that the beaches can be open? Who is he talking to? I would like for Kemp to come down for a few days and hang around our beaches and see how safe he would feel, and I don’t need to come down here for a dog and phony show. Come down and walk about and then go back home to your love ones and hope that you don’t get any of your family members sick.

Take your head out of the sand and pay attention to those that know the dangers of opening the beaches. Or is money more important to you?

A. Guzman

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.