Open the Beaches? So far as of April 6 here in the state of Georgia, we have 7,314 cases of the virus and about 229 people are dead.
What hard evidence does Kemp have that he feels that the beaches can be open? Who is he talking to? I would like for Kemp to come down for a few days and hang around our beaches and see how safe he would feel, and I don’t need to come down here for a dog and phony show. Come down and walk about and then go back home to your love ones and hope that you don’t get any of your family members sick.
Take your head out of the sand and pay attention to those that know the dangers of opening the beaches. Or is money more important to you?
A. Guzman
Brunswick