I still recall days of old when bold politicians called for reforms to protect the people of Georgia from illegal aliens. Unfortunately, as I repeatedly read stories in the press about rapes of women and children, murders and robbery, my memory brings back then candidate Gov. Brian Kemp’s promise to “track and deport” criminal aliens in Georgia.

I suppose the governor hasn’t had the time or the inclination to follow through on his promise, or was it just a politician pandering to his base? Perhaps the governor’s staff isn’t keeping him apprised of the seriousness of the current situation?

I didn’t have to look too hard to find some recent statistics for criminal aliens lodged in Georgia’s prisons. Here are the numbers and crimes for November 2019, compliments of the Georgia Department of Corrections:

• Child molestation, 234.

• Murder, 162.

• Rape, 127.

• Aggravated assault, 116.

• Armed robbery, 110.

• Statutory rape, 63.

• Kidnapping, 63.

• Trafficking meth, 137.

• Racketeering, 12.

I imagine the heads up at the governor’s office will roll when he finds out just how bad things have become in regard to criminal illegal aliens. Or will they?

The governor certainly has it within his authority to implement the plan he ran on.

Robert M. Trent

St. Marys

