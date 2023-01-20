Gov. Kemp has joined more than 2,500 planetwide elites who gathered to decide how to solve the world’s problems in Davos, Switzerland, at the globalist World Economic Forum. One of those problems is “irregular migration” — or what many of us in the USA refer to as the invasion of our fading nation.

Meanwhile in Georgia, laws put in place to ensure that illegal aliens who land in our jails are reported to federal immigration authorities are defiantly and publicly violated by a very conspicuous Democrat metro-Atlanta jailer. Two years ago, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor boasted to the media that he will not obey the law and refuses to convey anyone’s illegal immigration status to ICE.

More from this section