A person with military knowledge would understand that about 10% of any military are officers. In 1860, that 10% were the wealthy that could afford slaves and send their sons to military academies. The other 90% were poor small farmers who worked their farms with their wives and children. Being poor, they could not afford slaves or had an opinion on slavery.
They joined the Army to protect their small farms, wives and children from persons coming to harm them. They went off to distant areas and died there. Their wives and children never saw them again and did not know where or if they were buried.
The memorial in Brunswick is that of a non-officer, not a slave owner. It took almost 40 years for the wives, widows, children and orphans to scrap together the money needed to honor the lost husbands that didn’t come home and were lost in unknown areas.
In the future, when national values change, will people tear down today’s memorials because they may be ashamed of us. Will they tear down the Vietnam Wall, Korean Memorial, World War II Memorial, the memorial to Martin Luther King, or the other memorials to all veterans; White or Black.
Let us stop and learn from our history and appreciate it for the efforts of our forefathers. This memorial is dedicated to the common soldier that were trying to protect their families; not slavery. It is a memorial to American veterans protected under Federal law and a War Veterans Memorial since on four occasions Presidents of America have signed into law making Confederate veterans as American veterans.
Bennie Williams
Darien