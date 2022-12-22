Merry Christmas, everybody!
And please don’t use “Merry Xmas.” I know it has a Greek origin that was a secret symbol indicating membership in the church. I know some agnostics or atheists simply refuse to acknowledge the precious, sacred name of Christ and I know some people are simply in a hurry. But I find Xmas to be very offensive. If you were writing to a Muslim and referred to Mohammed as “Xmed,” or writing to a Jew and referred to Abraham as “Xham,” they would both be offended, and rightfully so. In the same way, I and many Christians are offended when we see Xmas. It’s Christmas to me.