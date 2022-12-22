Merry Christmas, everybody!

And please don’t use “Merry Xmas.” I know it has a Greek origin that was a secret symbol indicating membership in the church. I know some agnostics or atheists simply refuse to acknowledge the precious, sacred name of Christ and I know some people are simply in a hurry. But I find Xmas to be very offensive. If you were writing to a Muslim and referred to Mohammed as “Xmed,” or writing to a Jew and referred to Abraham as “Xham,” they would both be offended, and rightfully so. In the same way, I and many Christians are offended when we see Xmas. It’s Christmas to me.

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.