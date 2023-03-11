Pro-borders, conservative voters should watch state Sen. Mike Hodges regarding illegal immigration. Georgia is already home to more illegals than Arizona.

Hodges doesn’t seem to understand that rewarding illegals with new state benefits isn’t an effective method of deterring the illegal migration into our state. “Exhibit A” for that case is Hodges’ March 6 vote under the Gold Dome for passage of SB 233, billed as “school choice” legislation that will provide a new annual state grant of $6,000 per year to Georgia families for private school tuition.

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Sandy Colhard's normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover's Oak.