Pro-borders, conservative voters should watch state Sen. Mike Hodges regarding illegal immigration. Georgia is already home to more illegals than Arizona.
Hodges doesn’t seem to understand that rewarding illegals with new state benefits isn’t an effective method of deterring the illegal migration into our state. “Exhibit A” for that case is Hodges’ March 6 vote under the Gold Dome for passage of SB 233, billed as “school choice” legislation that will provide a new annual state grant of $6,000 per year to Georgia families for private school tuition.
Amazing but true: the bill does not exclude illegal alien parents from the administration process that begins only when parents file an application with the state for the payments.
“Parents” include a “legal guardian, custodian, or other person with legal authority to act on behalf of the student.” The bill also authorizes “parents” to be part of an oversight committee that has authority to decide on eligible expenses in the use of state funds.
Repeat: There is no requirement that the “parents” be in the U.S. lawfully.
The bill also includes language saying the students attending private school at taxpayer expense can be formerly “inadmissible aliens” who were illegally granted “parole” by the Biden administration.
Parole does not confer lawful immigration status. Twenty states are suing the Biden administration to overturn this violation of our immigration laws.
Hodges went along with the herd. All senate Republicans voted to pass the bill. We should watch the GOP House members.