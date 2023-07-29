The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is a vital organization to our community that operates mostly behind the scenes, without fanfare. They have still dedicated themselves to improving their customer relations and it shows. One of the many people there that stand out is Jay Sellers. He is easy to contact and seemingly always available to help with an issue. The entire organization continues to improve under the leadership of Andrew Burroughs. Kudos to the whole team. We appreciate you guys.
Michael Torras