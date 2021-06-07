In response to the editorial regarding juvenile crime, I'd first like to point out that we are actually experiencing a national, multi-year decline in juvenile crime in the United States. In fact, juvenile crime has decreased by over 67% from 2006 to 2019 according to Analysis of Federal Bureau of Investigation arrest data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics (data years 1980–2014) and the National Center for Juvenile Justice (data years 2015–2019). A simple query for "Georgia juvenile crime statistics" will lead the reader to various statistical information that confirms a similar pattern in Georgia.
Further, juvenile crime in 2020 continued its decline. Theories abound as to the cause of the decline. It could be the multiple programs available to juveniles.
If so, we should all be in favor of increased funding for those programs that demonstrate efficacy in diverting our precious young people from the kind of activities that are likely to lead to their participation in our juvenile justice system.
Catherine McClarin
Brunswick