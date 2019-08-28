It would appear to me that there are two tiers in the southeast Georgia justice system.
Let me see if I can get this right. If I’m a former State Court Public Defender with two DUIs and a record of domestic violence, I can get a solid DUI arrest dumbed down to a “reckless driving” charge with 40 hours of community service and a little anger counseling. Do you think an aging housepainter could get the same deal?
I’m not going to go out tonight and try it, but I can’t help but wonder how that might turn out.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island