It would appear to me that there are two tiers in the southeast Georgia justice system.

Let me see if I can get this right. If I’m a former State Court Public Defender with two DUIs and a record of domestic violence, I can get a solid DUI arrest dumbed down to a “reckless driving” charge with 40 hours of community service and a little anger counseling. Do you think an aging housepainter could get the same deal?

I’m not going to go out tonight and try it, but I can’t help but wonder how that might turn out.

Richard McBride

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.