On July 16, The News published an article reflecting the desire of the defense to close jury selection in the Arbery trial. This action seems warranted in assuring that jurors do not become targets of persons seeking to influence the trial outcome and thus removing a possible basis for appeal should jury tampering occur.
Recent media coverage of high profile cases included statements from many, including our president, that if known to jurors could be construed as influence. Media interviews of jurors elevate them to celebrity status. Through all of this I can only wonder if jurors feel the pressure to bend to public sentiment rather than base their decision on the facts as presented.
It appears to be time to pass legislation protecting jurors from undue influence in performing their responsibilities. A bill prohibiting the media from publishing the names or images of jurors may be a good first step in protecting our citizen servants. I would like to encourage our local delegation to investigate this need so that we can assure that justice is indeed just.
Mark Newman
Brunswick